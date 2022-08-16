Brother Carl Hardrick: Violence prevention starts with meeting basic needs

Brother Carl Hardrick has been a leader in violence prevention in Hartford for decades. Now there is an Institute for Violence Prevention and Community Engagement in his name.

This hour, we sit down with Hardrick to reflect on his impact and his hopes for the Institute.

"Interrupters" and "interveners" will train to take local action, working with youth and families and mediating conflict.

"We're looking for, how do you stop violence? How do you stop a young person from killing another? Somebody knows. So what we need is engagers, young people in the street, contacting other young people," he says.

"We have to go where they are and we have to start early."

There have been 25 gun homicides in Hartford since January. There were a total of 35 homicides last year, the highest in Hartford in 18 years, according to Hearst Connecticut.

Hardrick's grandson, Makhi Buckly, was among those lost in 2021. We touch on this unthinkable tragedy with him.

Hardrick speaks to the need to address young people "in the middle" who may not be in trouble, as well as the need for robust community supports, whether after-school programming, mental health resources or even a ride home.

He also touches on the focus on incarceration in Connecticut.

"That’s not gonna solve the problem. It’s gonna make the problem worse. You’re gonna invest in that, and you’re not willing to give teachers more money, put more money in the education system, but you will invest in locking them up." The Institute, he explains, "is going to look at why they’re doing what they’re doing and study that."

We also discuss the recent rise in violence in Hartford with Jacquelyn Santiago Nazario, CEO of COMPASS Youth Collaborative.

