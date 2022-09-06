With two months to go, Bob Stefanowski's gubernatorial campaign takes shape

This hour, we sit down with Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski to discuss his plans for the final two months of the campaign, and to take your questions.

This is Stefanowski’s second time running against Ned Lamont, after losing to the incumbent in 2018 by 3% points or around 40,000 votes.

The former business executive has focused his platform on making Connecticut more affordable and safer; however in recent weeks, he has beginning to refine other campaign points. Later today he plans to unveil a "Parental Bill of Rights." How much is this modeled off of the Florida and Texas bills by the same name?

We'll ask the candidate, and take your questions.

GUESTS:



Bob Stefanowski: Republican Candidate for Governor of Connecticut

Republican Candidate for Governor of Connecticut Christine Stuart: Editor-in-Chief, CT News Junkie