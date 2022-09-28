Is the pandemic really over? DPH commissioner Manisha Juthani on COVID-19 and more

President Biden declared that the COVID-19 “pandemic is over.”

But public health officials say not so fast – reminding Americans that on average, 353 people are dying daily from COVID-19 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus continues to mutate, and vulnerable populations still exist despite the COVID vaccine and boosters.

This hour on Where We Live, we talk to Connecticut’s top public health official, Dr. Manisha Juthani, Commissioner at the state Department of Public Health.

We ask her about the latest COVID booster and why uptake for the COVID vaccine remains low for Connecticut children aged 4 and under .

Also, this month New York State declared a polio emergency after detecting the virus in wastewater. How concerned are Connecticut officials?

And, we also hear from two long-COVID patients on their daily struggles, and efforts to find a cure.

GUESTS:

Dr. Manisha Juthani: Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health

Frank Ziegler: Attorney, Nashville, TN. Participant in LISTEN, a long-COVID study at Yale School of Medicine.

Kelli Custer: Long-Covid patient. Professor of English, Western Connecticut State University.