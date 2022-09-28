© 2022 Connecticut Public

Is the pandemic really over? DPH commissioner Manisha Juthani on COVID-19 and more

Published September 28, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT
Dr. Manisha Juthani, an associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine.
Dr. Manisha Juthani, an associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine
/
Yale School of Medicine

President Biden declared that the COVID-19 “pandemic is over.”

But public health officials say not so fast – reminding Americans that on average, 353 people are dying daily from COVID-19 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus continues to mutate, and vulnerable populations still exist despite the COVID vaccine and boosters.

This hour on Where We Live, we talk to Connecticut’s top public health official, Dr. Manisha Juthani, Commissioner at the state Department of Public Health.

We ask her about the latest COVID booster and why uptake for the COVID vaccine remains low for Connecticut children aged 4 and under.

Also, this month New York State declared a polio emergency after detecting the virus in wastewater. How concerned are Connecticut officials?

And, we also hear from two long-COVID patients on their daily struggles, and efforts to find a cure.

GUESTS: 

Dr. Manisha Juthani: Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health

Frank Ziegler: Attorney, Nashville, TN. Participant in LISTEN, a long-COVID study at Yale School of Medicine.

Kelli Custer: Long-Covid patient. Professor of English, Western Connecticut State University.

Where We Live
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
