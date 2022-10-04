© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

How the FCC and local libraries are addressing "digital redlining"

Published October 4, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT
The library at Manson Youth Institution. The Child Advocate reports that prison officials slid educational materials under cell doors every few weeks at the beginning of the pandemic. Most youths were unable or unwilling to complete the school work.

Earlier this year, the Federal Communications Commission launched a task force to target digital discrimination and "digital redlining."

This hour, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel joins us to discuss this effort. "Your zip code should not determine access to broadband," the Chairwoman has said. She tells us, "The pandemic made this issue crystal clear for everyone."

The Chairwoman explains how digital discrimination is "more nuanced" than urban-rural divides.

Plus, during Digital Inclusion Week, we discuss the important role local libraries play in bridging digital or informational divides? American Library Association executive director Tracie D. Hall joins us, along with Connecticut librarians and organizations like East Hartford Works.

To learn more about Wednesday's panel discussion featuring Hall and others, hosted by Hartford Public Library, click here.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil