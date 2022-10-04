How the FCC and local libraries are addressing "digital redlining"

Earlier this year, the Federal Communications Commission launched a task force to target digital discrimination and "digital redlining."

This hour, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel joins us to discuss this effort. "Your zip code should not determine access to broadband," the Chairwoman has said. She tells us, "The pandemic made this issue crystal clear for everyone."

The Chairwoman explains how digital discrimination is "more nuanced" than urban-rural divides.

Plus, during Digital Inclusion Week, we discuss the important role local libraries play in bridging digital or informational divides? American Library Association executive director Tracie D. Hall joins us, along with Connecticut librarians and organizations like East Hartford Works.

To learn more about Wednesday's panel discussion featuring Hall and others, hosted by Hartford Public Library, click here.

GUESTS:

