Where We Live

Tackling the fentanyl crisis

Published October 19, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT
In August 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement partners seized brightly colored rainbow fentanyl pills in 18 states.

A deadly combination of Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, and fentanyl, resulted in 221 overdose deaths up to August this year, up from 141 deaths for the full year 2020, according to the Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

This hour on Where We Live, we take a look at the fentanyl crisis. Data from the state Department of Public health show that 86% of the 1,524 overdose deaths in 2021 were caused by fentanyl.

We hear from a mother turned activist about her son Alec, who died of a fentanyl overdose four years ago, and the ongoing struggle to overcome stigma and barriers to care, including insurance coverage.

We also talk about how synthetic opioids are being packaged in ways that appear attractive to children and youth, including colorful candy.

What are hospital ERs doing to get people the care they need at a time of bed shortages?

Later, we hear about a soon-to-be-launched school program aimed at preventing substance misuse by teens and children.

GUESTS: 

Dita Bhargava: Ambassador at Shatterproof. Mother of Alec, who died of fentanyl overdose in 2018.

Dr. Kathryn Hawk: Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Yale School of Public Health and the Program in Addiction Medicine.

Bianca Irizarry: Consultant, State Education Resource Center and Coordinator of the school- based Center for Preventive Education and Advocacy.

Where We Live
