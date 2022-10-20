© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

From trolling to stalking, online harassment takes many forms

Published October 20, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT
As a large number of companies opt to work from home, cybersecurity experts say it's a hacker's paradise.
Thomas Trutschel
/
Photothek via Getty Images
As a large number of companies opt to work from home, cybersecurity experts say it's a hacker's paradise.

Online harassment takes many forms, and victims often have limited ways to protect themselves.

Today, we explore we explore this form of harassment.

We hear about how an online forum called Kiwi Farms served as a platform users to dox and torment transgender and neuro-divergent people for years. Kat Tenbarge, Tech and Culture Reporter at NBC, joins us.

We also hear from Nina Jankowicz, author of How To Be A Woman Online: Surviving Abuse And Harassment, And How To Fight Back.

We learn about how the Alex Jones verdict might influence how people behave online.

Have you experienced online harassment? We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

  • Nina Jankowicz - Vice President at the Center for Information Resilience, a UK based nonprofit that focuses on countering misinformation, documenting human rights abuse and combating online harms against humans and minorities.
  • Kat Tenbarge - Tech and Culture Reporter at NBC
Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for the Connecticut Public news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
