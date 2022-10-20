From trolling to stalking, online harassment takes many forms
Online harassment takes many forms, and victims often have limited ways to protect themselves.
Today, we explore we explore this form of harassment.
We hear about how an online forum called Kiwi Farms served as a platform users to dox and torment transgender and neuro-divergent people for years. Kat Tenbarge, Tech and Culture Reporter at NBC, joins us.
We also hear from Nina Jankowicz, author of How To Be A Woman Online: Surviving Abuse And Harassment, And How To Fight Back.
We learn about how the Alex Jones verdict might influence how people behave online.
Have you experienced online harassment? We want to hear from you.
GUESTS:
- Nina Jankowicz - Vice President at the Center for Information Resilience, a UK based nonprofit that focuses on countering misinformation, documenting human rights abuse and combating online harms against humans and minorities.
- Kat Tenbarge - Tech and Culture Reporter at NBC