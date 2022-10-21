© 2022 Connecticut Public

Meshing art and science to spotlight ocean pollution

Published October 21, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT
How is plastic pollution changing our oceans?

Elizabeth Ellenwood addresses this pressing question through art, capturing images of pollution that are both formally beautiful and conceptually frightening. She recently worked alongside scientists at the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute to produce a book and photography exhibit titled "The Interweaving of the Synthetic and Natural World."

This hour, we hear from Ellenwood ahead of the U.S. debut of her "Interweaving" series. You can learn more here about the exhibit, opening November 3 at The Alexey von Schlippe Gallery of Art at UConn Avery Point.

But first, University of Hartford Professor Bilal Sekou joins us for analysis of Thursday's 5th Congressional District debate.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Bilal Sekou: Hillyer College Associate Professor of Politics and Government, University of Hartford
  • Elizabeth Ellenwood: Artist

