Meshing art and science to spotlight ocean pollution

How is plastic pollution changing our oceans?

Elizabeth Ellenwood addresses this pressing question through art, capturing images of pollution that are both formally beautiful and conceptually frightening. She recently worked alongside scientists at the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute to produce a book and photography exhibit titled "The Interweaving of the Synthetic and Natural World."

This hour, we hear from Ellenwood ahead of the U.S. debut of her "Interweaving" series. You can learn more here about the exhibit, opening November 3 at The Alexey von Schlippe Gallery of Art at UConn Avery Point.

1 of 4 — _DSC2973.jpg Pawcatuck artist Elizabeth Ellenwood spotlights ocean pollution. Elizabeth Ellenwood 2 of 4 — _DSC4531.jpg Elizabeth Ellenwood uses her artwork to capture ocean pollution, and to convey "The Interweaving of the Synthetic and Natural World." Elizabeth Ellenwood 3 of 4 — 7D3F27F0-A195-4718-90AF-12B955AEC444.JPG Pawcatuck artist Elizabeth Ellenwood produced a book alongside chemistry professor Hans Peter Arp, to be on display at her upcoming exhibit by the same title, "The Interweaving of the Synthetic and Natural World." Elizabeth Ellenwood 4 of 4 — book_layout_page.jpg A two-page spread from Elizabeth Ellenwood's book, "The Interweaving of the Synthetic and Natural World."

But first, University of Hartford Professor Bilal Sekou joins us for analysis of Thursday's 5th Congressional District debate.

GUESTS:



Dr. Bilal Sekou: Hillyer College Associate Professor of Politics and Government, University of Hartford

Hillyer College Associate Professor of Politics and Government, University of Hartford Elizabeth Ellenwood: Artist