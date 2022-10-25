© 2022 Connecticut Public

A look into Connecticut’s history of housing segregation

Published October 25, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT
Yale Law School Professor Robert Ellickson explores the detriments of current zoning practices and possible means for reform in his new book, “America’s Frozen Neighborhoods: The Abuse of Zoning.”

The book builds on an article Ellickson published in 2020 that provided "an empirical study of zoning practices in Silicon Valley, Greater New Haven, and Greater Austin," titled, "The Zoning Strait-Jacket: The Freezing of American Neighborhoods of Single-Family Houses."

Plus, Sara Bronin founded DesegregateCT in 2020, and helped develop the Connecticut Zoning Atlas. As Bronin explained in the article, "Zoning by a Thousand Cuts," the atlas is a "one-of-a-kind statewide data set" illuminating "the many hidden constraints on housing embedded in zoning codes" in Connecticut.

Bronin also discusses her efforts to create a national atlas at Cornell's Legal Constructs Lab, and how recent legislative reforms in Connecticut factor.

But first, how does a recent lawsuit filed against the town of Woodbridge fit into this larger conversation? Connecticut Public reporter Camila Vallejo and Sean Ghio with the Partnership for Strong Communities join us to discuss.

GUESTS:

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil