MacArthur fellow says “high risk of dying” in first two weeks upon release post incarceration

Dr. Emily Wang from the Yale School of Medicine was named a 2022 “MacArthur Genius.” The Chicago–based foundation recognized Wang for her research on health barriers for incarcerated people transitioning to the community , and for her work at the Transitions Clinic Network, which she co-founded. The clinic provides healthcare to people transitioning to civil society, often with chronic unmanaged health conditions.

According to Marlies Carruth, Director of MacArthur Fellows , MacArthur Fellows are “architects of new modes of activism, artistic practice, and citizen science. They are excavators uncovering what has been overlooked, undervalued, or poorly understood. Their work extends from the molecular level to the land beneath our feet to Earth’s orbital environment—offering new ways for us to understand the communities, systems, and social forces that shape our lives around the globe.”

This hour on Where We Live, we hear from Wang and her fellow researcher Dr. Lisa Puglisi, who heads the Transitions Clinic, on the struggles that formerly incarcerated people face to access healthcare.

We learn about new plans for the Transitions Clinic in Connecticut, and also look into new research on health outcomes in this demographic.

GUESTS:

Dr. Emily Wang: Professor of Medicine and of Public Health at the Yale School of Medicine; Director at SEICHE Center for Health and Justice, a collaboration between the Yale School of Medicine and Yale Law School to improve the health of individuals and communities impacted by mass incarceration. Co-founder, the Transitions Clinic Network .

Dr. Lisa Puglisi: Associate Professor of Medicine, Yale School of Medicine; Director, the Transitions Clinic Network.