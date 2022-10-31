A push to exonerate victims of Connecticut's early witch trials

Descendants of accused witches in Connecticut are pushing for exoneration 375 years later, hoping our state will follow others in clearing their ancestors' names.

This hour, we hear from Beth Caruso and Sarah Jack, two of the five founders of the Connecticut Witch Trial Exoneration Project. Their goal is to "clear the names of those wrongfully accused of witchcraft in Connecticut through legislation and establishing a permanent memorial to the victims of the witch trials."

State Rep. Jane Garibay plans to propose exoneration legislation. She joins us.

But first, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is closing out Bat Week, highlighting "astonishing losses" to populations of cave bats in Connecticut and across North America.

"White-nose syndrome has killed over 90% of northern long-eared, little brown, and tri-colored bats in North America in fewer than 10 years." A wildlife biologist joins us.

GUESTS:

