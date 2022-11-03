© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Chief Lynn Malerba on her new role as U.S. Treasurer

Published November 3, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT
US-ECONOMY-TREASURER-POLITICS
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
/
AFP / via Getty Images
Lynn Malerba, a Native American who is the lifetime Chief of the Mohegan Tribe, stands with family while she takes an oath during her swearing-in ceremony as U.S. Treasurer in Washington, D.C., on September 12, 2022.

Chief of the Mohegan Tribe Lynn Malerba made history when she was sworn in as U.S. Treasurer in September, the first Native American to be appointed to the role.

She was also appointed by President Joe Biden to oversee the launch of a new Office of Tribal and Native Affairs within the Treasury Department, developing "new ways to help tribes develop their economies to overcome challenges that are unique to tribal lands," the AP reported.

This hour, we hear from Chief Malerba about this important new post, and her efforts to improve communication between the U.S. Treasury and the 574 unique tribes that are federally recognized in the United States.

Plus, CT Humanities executive director Jason Mancini examined census records to reveal the historical erasure of New England's vibrant Native American population. He joins us to discuss.

GUESTS:

  • Lynn Malerba: Chief, Mohegan Tribe; U.S. Treasurer
  • Jason Mancini: Executive Director, CT Humanities

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil