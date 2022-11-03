Chief Lynn Malerba on her new role as U.S. Treasurer

Chief of the Mohegan Tribe Lynn Malerba made history when she was sworn in as U.S. Treasurer in September, the first Native American to be appointed to the role.

She was also appointed by President Joe Biden to oversee the launch of a new Office of Tribal and Native Affairs within the Treasury Department, developing "new ways to help tribes develop their economies to overcome challenges that are unique to tribal lands," the AP reported.

This hour, we hear from Chief Malerba about this important new post, and her efforts to improve communication between the U.S. Treasury and the 574 unique tribes that are federally recognized in the United States.

Plus, CT Humanities executive director Jason Mancini examined census records to reveal the historical erasure of New England's vibrant Native American population. He joins us to discuss.

GUESTS:



Lynn Malerba: Chief, Mohegan Tribe; U.S. Treasurer

Chief, Mohegan Tribe; U.S. Treasurer Jason Mancini: Executive Director, CT Humanities