Connecticut's 'long' legislative session begins. Here's what to expect.

Published January 4, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST
20201030_DowntownHartford_KIM_047.jpg
YEHYUN KIM
/
CTMIRROR.ORG
Connecticut State Capitol on a snowy day on Oct. 30, 2020 in Hartford.

With spiking health insurance premiums, energy costs and general "inflation" top-of-mind for many Connecticut residents, what are the top priorities for state lawmakers at the start of this legislative session? And what's most likely to be met with consensus? We'll discuss with a roundtable of experts.

Plus, we hear from ACLU of Connecticut about their plan to renew a push for the Connecticut Voting Rights Act. The bill, which only made it through the Government Administration and Elections Committee last session, would codify parts of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

GUESTS:

  • Jonathan Wharton: Professor of Political Science, Southern Connecticut State University; Associate Dean, SCSU School of Graduate and Professional Studies
  • Colin McEnroe: Host, The Colin McEnroe Show
  • Christine Stuart: Editor-in-Chief, CT News Junkie
  • Claudine Constant: Public Policy and Advocacy Director, ACLU of Connecticut

