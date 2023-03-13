© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

A look at the local news landscape, and how to spot 'pink slime' journalism

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published March 13, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT
truth_newspaper.jpg

Some 2,500 local newspapers have closed in the United States since 2005, 55 of which were in Connecticut. Researchers at the Northwestern Medill Local News Initiative have mapped out gaps in local coverage, marking "news deserts" across the country, including our own Tolland County, Connecticut's "quiet corner."

Still, there are 20 online news organizations, 13 ethnic media outlets, and five public radio broadcasting stations filling the void where we live, including Connecticut Public. And those researchers say they’re fielding more and more calls from hopeful newcomer newspapers.

One new paper recently popped up in Connecticut called the Winsted Citizen, initially linked to longtime consumer advocate Ralph Nader. We’ll hear from their editor and publisher Andy Thibault.

But first, journalist Ryan Zickgraf coined the term “pink slime journalism” to refer to low-quality journalism disguised as local news. Ten years later, he says the problem has evolved.

Plus, UConn journalism professor Amanda Crawford and FreePress senior counsel Nora Benavidez join us.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
