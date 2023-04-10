'A Scientist's Warning': Dr. Peter Hotez on the dangers of 'anti-science'

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, acclaimed scientist and Connecticut native Dr. Peter J. Hotez has helped translate what we know about the virus and vaccines, taking countless live "news hits" from his office at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas.

Behind-the-scenes, he helped develop a COVID-19 vaccine, which earned him a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

Now, he’s working on a new book, his third about the COVID-19 pandemic, due out September 19. The Deadly Rise of Anti-science: A Scientist’s Warning is described as “an eyewitness story of how the anti-vaccine movement grew into a dangerous and prominent anti-science element in American politics.”

This hour, he joins us to discuss this movement, and to issue a "warning."

Plus, Connecticut College chemistry professor Marc Zimmer responds.

GUESTS:



Dr. Peter J. Hotez: Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine; Professor of Pediatrics and Molecular Virology and Microbiology, Baylor College of Medicine; Author, The Deadly Rise of Anti-science: A Scientist’s Warning

Marc Zimmer: Chemistry Professor, Connecticut College; Author, Science and the Skeptic