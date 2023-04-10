© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

'A Scientist's Warning': Dr. Peter Hotez on the dangers of 'anti-science'

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published April 10, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT
Hotez_04.jpg
Dr. Peter J. Hotez
/
Baylor College of Medicine
Dr. Peter J. Hotez is releasing a new book on September 19, titled The Deadly Rise of Anti-science: A Scientist’s Warning.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, acclaimed scientist and Connecticut native Dr. Peter J. Hotez has helped translate what we know about the virus and vaccines, taking countless live "news hits" from his office at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas.

Behind-the-scenes, he helped develop a COVID-19 vaccine, which earned him a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

Now, he’s working on a new book, his third about the COVID-19 pandemic, due out September 19. The Deadly Rise of Anti-science: A Scientist’s Warning is described as “an eyewitness story of how the anti-vaccine movement grew into a dangerous and prominent anti-science element in American politics.”

This hour, he joins us to discuss this movement, and to issue a "warning."

Plus, Connecticut College chemistry professor Marc Zimmer responds.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Peter J. Hotez: Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine; Professor of Pediatrics and Molecular Virology and Microbiology, Baylor College of Medicine; Author, The Deadly Rise of Anti-science: A Scientist’s Warning
  • Marc Zimmer: Chemistry Professor, Connecticut College; Author, Science and the Skeptic

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
