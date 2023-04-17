A conversation with Connecticut's AAPI youth

Between March 2020 and September 2021, over 10,000 incidents of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were reported. That’s according to the advocacy group, Stop AAPI Hate.

It was only recently that Connecticut mandated AAPI studies in public schools- by the 2025-26 school year it’ll be a core part of social studies education.

How are those directly affected by this change responding? And what is it like to be a young Asian American growing up in the state? Students from UCONN’s AAPI Advisory Board and Curriculum lab join us.

GUESTS:



Lynna Vo: UCONN Undergraduate Student

Eira Parkash: Farmington High Student

Max Bonadies: Glastonbury High Student