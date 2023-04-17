© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

A conversation with Connecticut's AAPI youth

By Anya Grondalski,
Catherine Shen
Published April 17, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT

Between March 2020 and September 2021, over 10,000 incidents of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were reported. That’s according to the advocacy group, Stop AAPI Hate.

It was only recently that Connecticut mandated AAPI studies in public schools- by the 2025-26 school year it’ll be a core part of social studies education.

How are those directly affected by this change responding? And what is it like to be a young Asian American growing up in the state? Students from UCONN’s AAPI Advisory Board and Curriculum lab join us.

GUESTS:

  • Lynna Vo: UCONN Undergraduate Student
  • Eira Parkash: Farmington High Student
  • Max Bonadies: Glastonbury High Student

Where We Live
Anya Grondalski
Anya Grondalski is a freelance producer. She started at Connecticut Public as a radio production intern and currently assists in producing shows for Where We Live. Anya has double majors in journalism and political science at Quinnipiac University. She will be pursuing public relations for her graduate year.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
