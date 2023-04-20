Students lead push to observe Muslim holidays in school calendars

Calls to observe Muslim holidays in school calendars are growing in the U.S., along with the population of Muslim students. In 2018, Pew Research Center projected that Islam could be the country’s second-largest religion by 2040.

After students and advocates spoke up, Stamford's school board voted to observe Eid al-Fitr in the upcoming school year. Eid al-Fitr is the final, celebratory day of Ramadan, and the culmination of 29 or 30 days of fasting.

The Islamic calendar and each of its holy days are linked to the lunar cycle; the ninth lunar month of Ramadan rotates throughout the year, depending on when the new moon falls. So since about 2002, Ramadan has occurred during the American school year.

The Stamford school calendar will also notate Eid al-Adha, in addition to Diwali and Three Kings Day. While these three holidays will fall on weekends in the next school year, the notations ensure they are a consideration for classrooms.

This hour, we discuss the importance of educator awareness around religious holidays with Chaplain Aida Mansoor. Plus, Stamford Superintendent Dr. Tamu Lucero joins.

GUESTS:



Dr. Tamu Lucero: Superintendent, Stamford Public Schools

Superintendent, Stamford Public Schools Aida Mansoor: Chaplain; Director of Field Education, Hartford International University