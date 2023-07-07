© 2023 Connecticut Public

Exploring gardening and farming in the AAPI community

By Catherine Shen
Published July 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
Heritage Roots Panel at Connecticut Museum of Culture and History
1 of 2  — 2023-05-20-heritage-roots(3of14).JPG
Heritage Roots Panel at Connecticut Museum of Culture and History
Mike Keo
Vicheth Im and Christine Kim at Heritage Roots Panel at Connecticut Museum of Culture and History
2 of 2  — 2023-05-20-heritage-roots(6of14).JPG
Vicheth Im and Christine Kim at Heritage Roots Panel at Connecticut Museum of Culture and History
Mike Keo

For some, gardening can act as a love letter to our family history. The act of cultivating the same plants and herbs that your grandmother, or great grandmother might have grown, can keep us connected to our roots.

It can also serve as a reminder of what people needed to do in order to survive - through history and the present. The act of gardening goes beyond working with the soil in our own backyards.

Today, we hear from Phou Vongkhamdy. He is the Rhode Island State Conservationist and he is also a refugee from Laos. He was raised on a family farm growing rice, tobacco, silkworms, sugar cane, and vegetables.

And later, we listen back to a Connecticut Museum of Culture and History conversation with gardeners in the AAPI community; a conversation called “Heritage Roots.” Each panelist spoke about what it means to be able to grow plants and seeds from their culture, and learn how they're using their gardens to stay connected to their heritage.

GUESTS:

