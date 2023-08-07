Exploring Connecticut Wine Country

Wine country is often associated with California valleys, like Napa or Sonoma. There’s also a lesser-known wine country in Connecticut, made up of some 45 licensed farm wineries. This hour, we explore the flavors of New England with food journalist Leeanne Griffin, and wine expert and writer Anne Feiring.

Plus, we hear from local vineyards, and discuss the role of "agritourism" in Connecticut. We preview the state's Passport to Wine Country program, spotlighting the 30-plus wineries in the state using at least one-quarter Connecticut-grown fruits in their product.

GUESTS:



Anne Feiring: Journalist and Writer; Author, The Feiring Line

Journalist and Writer; Author, The Feiring Line Leeanne Griffin: Food and Consumer Reporter, Hearst Connecticut

Food and Consumer Reporter, Hearst Connecticut Ryan Winiarski: Owner, Priam Vineyards

Owner, Priam Vineyards Patty Rowan: Winery Manager, Hopkins Vineyard

Winery Manager, Hopkins Vineyard Bryan Hurlburt: Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Agriculture