Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Exploring Connecticut Wine Country

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published August 7, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT
Hopkins Vineyards is the oldest family-owned and operated winery in Connecticut, located in Warren just north of Lake Waramaug.
Hopkins Vineyards is the oldest family-owned and operated winery in Connecticut, located in Warren just north of Lake Waramaug.
Brendan Moore
Hopkins Vineyards is the oldest family-owned and operated winery in Connecticut, located in Warren just north of Lake Waramaug.
Hopkins Vineyards is the oldest family-owned and operated winery in Connecticut, located in Warren just north of Lake Waramaug.
Brendan Moore
Two lawn chairs sitting on the lawn looking out onto Salt Water Farm Vineyard in Stonington, Connecticut with clear blue sky above
Two lawn chairs sitting on the lawn looking out onto Salt Water Farm Vineyard in Stonington, Connecticut with clear blue sky above
Bill Diodato / Corbis / Getty Images

Wine country is often associated with California valleys, like Napa or Sonoma. There’s also a lesser-known wine country in Connecticut, made up of some 45 licensed farm wineries. This hour, we explore the flavors of New England with food journalist Leeanne Griffin, and wine expert and writer Anne Feiring.

Plus, we hear from local vineyards, and discuss the role of "agritourism" in Connecticut. We preview the state's Passport to Wine Country program, spotlighting the 30-plus wineries in the state using at least one-quarter Connecticut-grown fruits in their product.

GUESTS:

  • Anne Feiring: Journalist and Writer; Author, The Feiring Line
  • Leeanne Griffin: Food and Consumer Reporter, Hearst Connecticut
  • Ryan Winiarski: Owner, Priam Vineyards
  • Patty Rowan: Winery Manager, Hopkins Vineyard
  • Bryan Hurlburt: Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Agriculture

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
