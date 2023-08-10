© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Over 1,300 people from Afghanistan have resettled in CT since 2021. What resources are needed now?

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published August 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT
Ms. Masoud and her daughter head out their home with a volunteer who helps the family with religious matters. They celebrated the end of Ramadan with other Muslim families.
1 of 4  — 02_20220502_Eid_OldLyme_YK_454.jpg
Ms. Masoud and her daughter head out their home with a volunteer who helps the family with religious matters. They celebrated the end of Ramadan with other Muslim families.
Yehyun Kim / Ct Mirror
Clients leave the Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services offices in New Haven after meeting with executive director Chris George.
2 of 4
Clients leave the Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services offices in New Haven after meeting with executive director Chris George.
Chris George, Executive Director of Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (iris) hands off donations to Case Manager Arzoo Rohbar at their office in New Haven, Connecticut August 20, 2021.
3 of 4  — iris
Chris George, Executive Director of Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (iris) hands off donations to Case Manager Arzoo Rohbar at their office in New Haven, Connecticut August 20, 2021.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public
FILE: Chris George, Executive Director of Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (iris) in New Haven, Connecticut August 20, 2021.
4 of 4  — iris
FILE: Chris George, Executive Director of Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (iris) in New Haven, Connecticut August 20, 2021.
Joe Amon / Connecticut Public

Since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan nearly two years ago, roughly 80,000 refugees have resettled in the country. According to the Connecticut Department of Social Services, "over 1,300 parolees, refugees, and Special Immigrant Visa Holders from Afghanistan have resettled in Connecticut since 2021."

The New Haven-based non-profit, Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services, or IRIS, recently opened a satellite office in Hartford to help meet the needs of the roughly 250 clients they serve in the area, many of whom recently left Afghanistan.

This hour, we hear from two people making the Hartford area a new home. Plus, IRIS' soon-to-depart executive director Chris George joins us in-studio.

For many refugees and immigrants, food is a love language that carries memory and tradition, while connecting people and building community. Chefs with Afghan roots at Sanctuary Kitchen, a New Haven-based non-profit, describe the power of food.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
