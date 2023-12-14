© 2023 Connecticut Public

Ralph Nader discusses his new book, 'The Rebellious CEO,' and much more

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published December 14, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST
Former presidential candidate Ralph Nader listens during a news conference July 2, 2012 at Public Citizen in Washington, DC. Nader held a news conference to announce an "upcoming limited general strike to protest the colonial status of the District of Columbia and to support D.C. statehood."
Alex Wong / Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Former presidential candidate Ralph Nader listens during a news conference July 2, 2012 at Public Citizen in Washington, DC. Nader held a news conference to announce an "upcoming limited general strike to protest the colonial status of the District of Columbia and to support D.C. statehood."

Ralph Nader doesn’t often praise big business leaders, but his new book, The Rebellious CEO, profiles a dozen who he says "did it right."

This hour, we hear from the consumer crusader from Connecticut.

In this extended interview, he discusses his new book and the need for visionary business leaders today, as well as his upbringing and recent journalism venture in Winsted.

He also touches on the letter he co-authored to President Biden, urging him to pull back support for Israel; his thoughts ahead of the 2024 election, and the role of third-party candidates; the oversights he'd like to see in various industries, including Big Tech and pharmaceuticals; his concerns about media consumption and fragmentation; and the importance of carving out time for civic duty.

Reflecting on his legacy, Nader reinforces the importance of civic duty and the power of the individual, asking, "What are we waiting for? It takes a lot less civic power than we think, to turn our country around."

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
