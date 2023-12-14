Ralph Nader discusses his new book, 'The Rebellious CEO,' and much more

Ralph Nader doesn’t often praise big business leaders, but his new book, The Rebellious CEO, profiles a dozen who he says "did it right."

This hour, we hear from the consumer crusader from Connecticut.

In this extended interview, he discusses his new book and the need for visionary business leaders today, as well as his upbringing and recent journalism venture in Winsted.

He also touches on the letter he co-authored to President Biden, urging him to pull back support for Israel; his thoughts ahead of the 2024 election, and the role of third-party candidates; the oversights he'd like to see in various industries, including Big Tech and pharmaceuticals; his concerns about media consumption and fragmentation; and the importance of carving out time for civic duty.

Reflecting on his legacy, Nader reinforces the importance of civic duty and the power of the individual, asking, "What are we waiting for? It takes a lot less civic power than we think, to turn our country around."

