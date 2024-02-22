A sit-down with Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani

This hour, we sit down with Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani to tackle a range of topics and questions, including what's on your mind.

How have you fared this flu season? What questions about COVID-19, or long COVID, do you have?

According to data from the Census Bureau, 23% of adults in Connecticut who tested positive for COVID-19 have experienced symptoms lasting longer than three months.

We also discusss recent reports about possible changes in guidance from CDC, reported shortages in mental health services for kids, implementation for Connecticut's health care worker ratio law, and more.

GUESTS:



Manisha Juthani: Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health

