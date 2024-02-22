© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

A sit-down with Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published February 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM EST
Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD speaks at the commission on community gun violence intervention and prevention.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD speaks at the commission on community gun violence intervention and prevention.

This hour, we sit down with Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani to tackle a range of topics and questions, including what's on your mind.

How have you fared this flu season? What questions about COVID-19, or long COVID, do you have?

According to data from the Census Bureau, 23% of adults in Connecticut who tested positive for COVID-19 have experienced symptoms lasting longer than three months.

We also discusss recent reports about possible changes in guidance from CDC, reported shortages in mental health services for kids, implementation for Connecticut's health care worker ratio law, and more.

GUESTS:

  • Manisha Juthani: Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Public Health

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen