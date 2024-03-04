Book ban requests still 'soaring' in Connecticut. Plus, vigil held at Capitol for Nex Benedict

Librarians in Connecticut say the number of book ban requests they’re fielding is still "soaring," and that the focus is on content relating to LGBTQIA+ identity and themes. Librarians have even looked to lawmakers for support.

This hour, we get the latest from state and national Library Associations.

But first, advocates and lawmakers hosted a vigil at the State Capitol last week for Nex Benedict, the teenager who died after a fight in the school bathroom in Oklahoma. Keith Brown with Gay Spirit Radio reports.

GUESTS:



Keith Brown: Host and Producer, Gay Spirit Radio

Host and Producer, Gay Spirit Radio Deborah Caldwell-Stone: Director of the American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom

Director of the American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom Samantha Lee: Chair, Connecticut Library Association’s Intellectual Freedom Committee; Head of Reference Services at Enfield Public Library

Chair, Connecticut Library Association’s Intellectual Freedom Committee; Head of Reference Services at Enfield Public Library Mary Richardson: Teen Services Librarian, Simsbury Public Library; Co-Host "The Book Jam" Podcast

