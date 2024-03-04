© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Book ban requests still 'soaring' in Connecticut. Plus, vigil held at Capitol for Nex Benedict

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published March 4, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST
Leah Juliette with EqualityCT speaks at Wednesday's vigil for Nex Benedict at the Connecticut State Capitol.
Steve Smith
Librarians in Connecticut say the number of book ban requests they’re fielding is still "soaring," and that the focus is on content relating to LGBTQIA+ identity and themes. Librarians have even looked to lawmakers for support.

This hour, we get the latest from state and national Library Associations.

But first, advocates and lawmakers hosted a vigil at the State Capitol last week for Nex Benedict, the teenager who died after a fight in the school bathroom in Oklahoma. Keith Brown with Gay Spirit Radio reports.

GUESTS:

  • Keith Brown: Host and Producer, Gay Spirit Radio
  • Deborah Caldwell-Stone: Director of the American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom
  • Samantha Lee: Chair, Connecticut Library Association’s Intellectual Freedom Committee; Head of Reference Services at Enfield Public Library
  • Mary Richardson: Teen Services Librarian, Simsbury Public Library; Co-Host "The Book Jam" Podcast

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
