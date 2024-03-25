© 2024 Connecticut Public

'Kinks in the movement': Staging a curly hair revolution in New Haven

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published March 25, 2024 at 8:07 AM EDT
Curly Hair Salon owner Luvena Leslie (left) laughs with hairdresser Thalia Gatison (center) as they wash their clients’ hair. The salon only does cuts and color for people with curly hair - a speciality that is rare in Connecticut. Leslie says that first time customers often react “like they never knew that their hair could do this.”
Curly Hair Salon owner Luvena Leslie (left) laughs with hairdresser Thalia Gatison (center) as they wash their clients’ hair. The salon only does cuts and color for people with curly hair - a speciality that is rare in Connecticut. Leslie says that first time customers often react “like they never knew that their hair could do this.”
Hairdresser Thalia Gatison washes a client’s hair at Curly Hair Salon in New Haven.
Hairdresser Thalia Gatison washes a client’s hair at Curly Hair Salon in New Haven. The salon only does cuts and color for people with curly hair - a speciality that is rare in Connecticut.
Hairdresser and salon owner Luvena Leslie cuts client’s hair at Curly Hair Salon in New Haven. She says dry cuts are important because people with curly hair have different textures in different places, which the hairdresser can’t see when it’s wet. Wet cuts also will obscure how much hair will shrink after it dries.
Hairdresser and salon owner Luvena Leslie cuts client’s hair at Curly Hair Salon in New Haven. She says dry cuts are important because people with curly hair have different textures in different places, which the hairdresser can’t see when it’s wet. Wet cuts also will obscure how much hair will shrink after it dries.
Hairdresser and salon owner Luvena Leslie gives her client April Ruiz a haircut at Curly Hair Salon in New Haven. “It’s life changing for these people,” Leslie said. “When they find us, their expectation is low, because they’re not used to someone making their hair look nice.”
Hairdresser and salon owner Luvena Leslie gives her client April Ruiz a haircut at Curly Hair Salon in New Haven. “It’s life changing for these people,” Leslie said. “When they find us, their expectation is low, because they’re not used to someone making their hair look nice.”
The curly hair movement – and market – is growing, as more people learn to style and to celebrate their natural hair.

This hour, we hear from one salon that’s just for natural curls in Connecticut. Luvena Leslie opened The Curly Hair Salon in 2011. "So many people have had bad experiences before they come to us," Leslie says.

Viola Clune, a Yale student and editor of the New Journal, recently wrote a piece about salons like Leslie's, and the work they do to untangle "hair trauma," titled "Kinks in the Movement." She joins the conversation.

Clune writes that The Curly Hair Salon "exists as a contradiction, intervention, remembrance, and stagnation at once. The ever-growing salon industry in New Haven suggests that there is something complementary about these contradictions, something inherent about them..."

Plus, the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford has a new exhibit all about the optics and politics of hair. A curator joins us to discuss Styling Identities: Hair’s Tangled Histories, on view through August 11. We also hear from one archivist who contributed to the exhibition and created an accompanying zine.

Rozeal (American, b. 1966), a3 blackface #70, 2004. Acrylic paint on paper. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford, Connecticut. African American Art Purchase Fund, 2004.13.2
Rozeal (American, b. 1966), a3 blackface #70, 2004. Acrylic paint on paper. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford, Connecticut. African American Art Purchase Fund, 2004.13.2
Ashanté Kindle, American, born 1990, Dark and Lovely (Nocturnal Grace), 2023, Hair styling strips, satin bonnet, hair barrettes, obsidian, afro pick, and acrylic on wood panel, The Ella Gallup Sumner and Mary Catlin Sumner Collection Fund, 2024.5.1
Ashanté Kindle, American, born 1990, Dark and Lovely (Nocturnal Grace), 2023, Hair styling strips, satin bonnet, hair barrettes, obsidian, afro pick, and acrylic on wood panel, The Ella Gallup Sumner and Mary Catlin Sumner Collection Fund, 2024.5.1
William Holman Hunt (English, 1827–1910), The Lady of Shalott, c. 1886-1905. Oil on canvas. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford, Connecticut. The Ella Gallup Sumner and Mary Catlin Sumner Collection Fund, 1961.470
William Holman Hunt (English, 1827–1910), The Lady of Shalott, c. 1886-1905. Oil on canvas. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford, Connecticut. The Ella Gallup Sumner and Mary Catlin Sumner Collection Fund, 1961.470
Pepon Osorio (American, b. 1955, Puerto Rico), En la barbería no se Ilora (No Crying Allowed in the Barbershop), 1994. Mixed media. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford, Connecticut. Purchased through a gift from Southern New England Telephone in recognition of the vitality of Connecticut’s Puerto Rican community, and through the Alexander A. Goldfarb Contemporary Art Acquisition Fund, 1994.37.1
Pepon Osorio (American, b. 1955, Puerto Rico), En la barbería no se Ilora (No Crying Allowed in the Barbershop), 1994. Mixed media. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford, Connecticut. Purchased through a gift from Southern New England Telephone in recognition of the vitality of Connecticut’s Puerto Rican community, and through the Alexander A. Goldfarb Contemporary Art Acquisition Fund, 1994.37.1
Unknown artist, Chantilly Porcelain Factory, Louis XV, c. 1775. Soft-paste porcelain. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford, Connecticut. Gift of J. Pierpont Morgan, 1917.1509
Unknown artist, Chantilly Porcelain Factory, Louis XV, c. 1775. Soft-paste porcelain. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford, Connecticut. Gift of J. Pierpont Morgan, 1917.1509
Spray of Hair Flowers. American, c. 1860. Ribbon and human hair. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford, Connecticut. Gift of Mr. and Mrs. James Hillhouse, 1923.306
Spray of Hair Flowers. American, c. 1860. Ribbon and human hair. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford, Connecticut. Gift of Mr. and Mrs. James Hillhouse, 1923.306
John Sloan (American, 1871–1951), Hairdresser's Window, 1907. Oil on canvas. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford, Connecticut. The Ella Gallup Sumner and Mary Catlin Sumner Collection Fund, 1947.240
John Sloan (American, 1871–1951), Hairdresser's Window, 1907. Oil on canvas. Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Hartford, Connecticut. The Ella Gallup Sumner and Mary Catlin Sumner Collection Fund, 1947.240
Rachel Portesi, American, born 1971, The Dauntless Bureau, 2023, Multimedia sculptural installation, Purchased through the Mary Dowling Art Purchase Fund, 2024.3.1–.15; .17–.18
Rachel Portesi, American, born 1971, The Dauntless Bureau, 2023, Multimedia sculptural installation, Purchased through the Mary Dowling Art Purchase Fund, 2024.3.1–.15; .17–.18
GUESTS:

  • Luvena Leslie: Owner, The Curly Hair Salon in New Haven
  • Viola Clune: Editor, The New Journal and author of the article “Kinks in the Movement"
  • Jama Holchin: Lead Curator for "Styling Identities: Hair’s Tangled Histories" at The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

