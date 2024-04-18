© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

'We need a moonshot for long COVID': What we know (and don't know) about the illness

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published April 18, 2024 at 8:54 AM EDT
Eve Efron, who has been struggling with long covid for nearly a year, frequently has to rest on the couch in her home in Fairfax, VA on February 3, 2022. She was denied temporary disability by Mutual of Omaha from her job at a PR firm after her doctor recommended she take time off. Her symptoms include significant fatigue, brain fog, anxiety and depression.
The Washington Post
/
Getty
Eve Efron, who has been struggling with long covid for nearly a year, frequently has to rest on the couch in her home in Fairfax, VA on February 3, 2022. She was denied temporary disability by Mutual of Omaha from her job at a PR firm after her doctor recommended she take time off. Her symptoms include significant fatigue, brain fog, anxiety and depression.

Nearly one in four adults who contracted COVID-19 have developed long COVID symptoms, according to the latest Census report.

This hour, Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, an immunobiology expert at Yale who is focused on long COVID, joins us to share what we know and don't know about the illness, and the many ways it can manifest.

The Patient-Led Research Collaborative has authored several seminal surveys and studies. Co-We also hear from co-founder Lisa McCorkell, who says, "We need a moonshot for long COVID, at least a billion dollars a year in research funding to adequately address this crisis."

Plus, Yale American Studies professor Dr. Daniel HoSang has written about the “twin pandemics” of COVID-19 and racism. He joins us to reflect on the four-year mark of the virus.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Daniel HoSang: Professor of American Studies, Yale University; Co-Author, Under the Blacklight: The Intersectional Vulnerabilities that the Twin Pandemics Lay Bare
  • Dr. Akiko Iwasaki: Co-Lead Investigator, Yale COVID-19 Recovery Study; Sterling Professor of Immunobiology, Yale University School of Medicine; Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute
  • Lisa McCorkell: Co-Founder, Patient-Led Research Collaborative

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen