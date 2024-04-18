'We need a moonshot for long COVID': What we know (and don't know) about the illness

Nearly one in four adults who contracted COVID-19 have developed long COVID symptoms, according to the latest Census report.

This hour, Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, an immunobiology expert at Yale who is focused on long COVID, joins us to share what we know and don't know about the illness, and the many ways it can manifest.

The Patient-Led Research Collaborative has authored several seminal surveys and studies. Co-We also hear from co-founder Lisa McCorkell, who says, "We need a moonshot for long COVID, at least a billion dollars a year in research funding to adequately address this crisis."

Plus, Yale American Studies professor Dr. Daniel HoSang has written about the “twin pandemics” of COVID-19 and racism. He joins us to reflect on the four-year mark of the virus.

GUESTS:



Dr. Daniel HoSang: Professor of American Studies, Yale University; Co-Author, Under the Blacklight: The Intersectional Vulnerabilities that the Twin Pandemics Lay Bare

Professor of American Studies, Yale University; Co-Author, Dr. Akiko Iwasaki: Co-Lead Investigator, Yale COVID-19 Recovery Study; Sterling Professor of Immunobiology, Yale University School of Medicine; Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Co-Lead Investigator, Yale COVID-19 Recovery Study; Sterling Professor of Immunobiology, Yale University School of Medicine; Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Lisa McCorkell: Co-Founder, Patient-Led Research Collaborative

