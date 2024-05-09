A look at efforts to improve accessible parking regulation in Connecticut

Connecticut's Department of Motor Vehicles began phasing out permanent or "lifetime" disability parking placards in 2010, to help curb misuse. Some advocates and lawmakers are hoping more can be done to regulate how these passes are issued, and how misuse might be enforced.

This hour, we hear from Alexandria Bode, who is behind the accessible parking-focused non-profit, Peace Love & ACCESSibility, along with her family members and fellow advocates, Sam Bode and Mary Caruso.

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora and Transportation Committee Co-Chair Senator Christine Cohen are their legislators, and both testified for SB 279 this session. The bill, which passed under a different name, requires that a person’s treating physician, PA or APRN certify the need for a pass, versus an online provider, for example. They also join us.

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles formed the Accessible Parking Advisory Council last year. DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera discusses the latest after the council's second meeting.

East Haven Police Officer Joseph Murgo recently contributed to a PSA the Bodes' non-profit is producing. He also joins the conversation.

GUESTS:



Alexandra Bode: Executive Director, Peace, Love & ACCESSibility

Executive Director, Peace, Love & ACCESSibility Sam Bode: Volunteer, Peace, Love & ACCESSibility

Volunteer, Peace, Love & ACCESSibility Mary Caruso: Founder, Peace, Love & ACCESSibility

Founder, Peace, Love & ACCESSibility Joseph Murgo: Captain; Public Information Officer, East Haven Police Department

Captain; Public Information Officer, East Haven Police Department Vincent Candelora: Connecticut State Representation; House Majority Leader

Connecticut State Representation; House Majority Leader Christine Cohen: Connecticut State Senator; Transportation Committee Co-Chair

Connecticut State Senator; Transportation Committee Co-Chair Tony Guerrera: Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles

