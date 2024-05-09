© 2024 Connecticut Public

A look at efforts to improve accessible parking regulation in Connecticut

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published May 9, 2024 at 8:32 AM EDT
Alex Bode, mother Mary Caruso and brother Sam Bode at home in North Branford, Conn. on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Alex is the executive director of Peace Love & ACCESSibility, a nonprofit dedicated to improving accessible parking. (Joe Buglewicz/Connecticut Public)
1 of 3  — February 8, 2024 - Connecticut Coalition for Equal Access
Alex Bode, mother Mary Caruso and brother Sam Bode at home in North Branford, Conn. on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Alex is the executive director of Peace Love & ACCESSibility, a nonprofit dedicated to improving accessible parking.
Joe Buglewicz/Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public
Alex Bode displays printed flyers at her home in North Branford, Conn. on Thursday, February 8, 2024. As part of her nonprofit Peace, Love and ACCESSibility, Bode prints flyers to leave on cars with permanent handicap placards that have been phased out in Connecticut for over a decade.
2 of 3  — February 8, 2024 - Connecticut Coalition for Equal Access
Alex Bode displays printed flyers at her home in North Branford, Conn. on Thursday, February 8, 2024. As part of her nonprofit Peace, Love and ACCESSibility, Bode prints flyers to leave on cars with permanent handicap placards that have been phased out in Connecticut for over a decade.
Joe Buglewicz/Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public
Alex Bode, mother Mary Caruso and brother Sam Bode at home in North Branford, Conn. on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Disability rights advocates including the Connecticut Coalition for Equal Access are making a legislative push for a bill to update medical equipment and training.
3 of 3  — February 8, 2024 - Connecticut Coalition for Equal Access
Alex Bode, mother Mary Caruso and brother Sam Bode at home in North Branford, Conn. on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Disability rights advocates including the Connecticut Coalition for Equal Access are making a legislative push for a bill to update medical equipment and training.
Joe Buglewicz/Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public

Connecticut's Department of Motor Vehicles began phasing out permanent or "lifetime" disability parking placards in 2010, to help curb misuse. Some advocates and lawmakers are hoping more can be done to regulate how these passes are issued, and how misuse might be enforced.

This hour, we hear from Alexandria Bode, who is behind the accessible parking-focused non-profit, Peace Love & ACCESSibility, along with her family members and fellow advocates, Sam Bode and Mary Caruso.

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora and Transportation Committee Co-Chair Senator Christine Cohen are their legislators, and both testified for SB 279 this session. The bill, which passed under a different name, requires that a person’s treating physician, PA or APRN certify the need for a pass, versus an online provider, for example. They also join us.

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles formed the Accessible Parking Advisory Council last year. DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera discusses the latest after the council's second meeting.

East Haven Police Officer Joseph Murgo recently contributed to a PSA the Bodes' non-profit is producing. He also joins the conversation.

GUESTS:

  • Alexandra Bode: Executive Director, Peace, Love & ACCESSibility
  • Sam Bode: Volunteer, Peace, Love & ACCESSibility
  • Mary Caruso: Founder, Peace, Love & ACCESSibility
  • Joseph Murgo: Captain; Public Information Officer, East Haven Police Department
  • Vincent Candelora: Connecticut State Representation; House Majority Leader
  • Christine Cohen: Connecticut State Senator; Transportation Committee Co-Chair
  • Tony Guerrera: Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
