'Sounds of New Haven': NXTHVN exhibition examines the 'multi-local'

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published May 13, 2024 at 8:59 AM EDT
Clare Patrick (above) is a curatorial fellow at NXTHVN. Patrick and Marquita Flowers have curated, "To Echo A Shadow," which explores the links between industrialization and forced migration.
Clare Patrick is a curatorial fellow at NXTHVN.
Provided / John Shyloski
Marquita Flowers and Clare Patrick are current curatorial fellows at NXTHVN and their exhibition, "To Echo A Shadow," explores the links between industrialization and forced migration.
Marquita Flowers and Clare Patrick are current curatorial fellows at NXTHVN.
John Shyloski
The exhibit, "To Echo A Shadow," by curatorial fellows Marquita Flowers and Clare Patrick explores the links between industrialization and forced migration.
The exhibit, "To Echo A Shadow," by curatorial fellows Marquita Flowers and Clare Patrick explores the links between industrialization and forced migration.
Provided
Clare Patrick and Marquita Flowers are curatorial fellows at NXTHVN.
Clare Patrick (left) and Marquita Flowers are curatorial fellows at NXTHVN. Their exhibition, "To Echo A Shadow," explores the links between industrialization and forced migration.
John Shyloski
The exhibit, "To Echo A Shadow," by curatorial fellows Marquita Flowers and Clare Patrick explores the links between industrialization and forced migration.
The exhibit, "To Echo A Shadow," by curatorial fellows Marquita Flowers and Clare Patrick explores the links between industrialization and forced migration.
The exhibit, "To Echo A Shadow," by curatorial fellows Marquita Flowers and Clare Patrick explores the links between industrialization and forced migration.
The exhibit, "To Echo A Shadow," by curatorial fellows Marquita Flowers and Clare Patrick explores the links between industrialization and forced migration.
Provided
The exhibit, "To Echo A Shadow," by curatorial fellows Marquita Flowers and Clare Patrick explores the links between industrialization and forced migration.
The exhibit, "To Echo A Shadow," by curatorial fellows Marquita Flowers and Clare Patrick explores the links between industrialization and forced migration.
Provided
Clare Patrick says the "Listening Space" in NXTHVN's references musicians who passed through Dixwell, playing at local jazz venues.
Clare Patrick says the "Listening Space" in NXTHVN's" references musicians who passed through Dixwell, playing at local jazz venues.
Provided

Every year, a cohort of emerging artists and curators gather at NXTHVN, a fellowship program located in the heart of New Haven's Dixwell neighborhood, empowering and connecting creators and the New Haven community.

This hour, we hear from Marquita Flowers and Clare Patrick, current curatorial fellows. Their exhibition, "To Echo A Shadow," explores the links between industrialization and forced migration. We discuss how the Dixwell neighborhood, and its history, were embraced in the exhibition programming.

Plus, former NXTHVN fellow Michelle Phuong Ho discusses what artist community means to her.

GUESTS:

  • Marquita Flowers: Curatorial Fellow 2023-2024, NXTHVN
  • Clare Patrick: Curatorial Fellow 2023-2024, NXTHVN
  • Michelle Phuong Ho: Poet; Community Organizer; Former Curatorial Fellow, NXTHVN

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
