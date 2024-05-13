'Sounds of New Haven': NXTHVN exhibition examines the 'multi-local'

Every year, a cohort of emerging artists and curators gather at NXTHVN, a fellowship program located in the heart of New Haven's Dixwell neighborhood, empowering and connecting creators and the New Haven community.

This hour, we hear from Marquita Flowers and Clare Patrick, current curatorial fellows. Their exhibition, "To Echo A Shadow," explores the links between industrialization and forced migration. We discuss how the Dixwell neighborhood, and its history, were embraced in the exhibition programming.

Plus, former NXTHVN fellow Michelle Phuong Ho discusses what artist community means to her.

GUESTS:



Marquita Flowers: Curatorial Fellow 2023-2024, NXTHVN

Clare Patrick: Curatorial Fellow 2023-2024, NXTHVN

Curatorial Fellow 2023-2024, NXTHVN Michelle Phuong Ho: Poet; Community Organizer; Former Curatorial Fellow, NXTHVN

