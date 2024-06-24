© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

The road to deprioritizing drivers, and avoiding 'stroads'

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published June 24, 2024 at 10:52 AM EDT
Morning traffic during a snowfall in Hartford, Connecticut January 16, 2024.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Morning traffic during a snowfall in Hartford, Connecticut January 16, 2024.

A recent UConn study found that three-quarters of Black households with cars in the U.S. spend over 15% of their monthly income on car-related expenses. For these researchers, transportation shouldn’t have to mean car ownership.

This hour, we spotlight "walkability" and public transportation alternatives. Hear from city planners and civil engineers who are driving the conversation forward to deprioritize drivers and "stroads."

"Our mistake over the years is that we have allowed streets to become half roads and roads to become half streets," writes city planner Jeff Speck. "On one, commerce has been sacrificed to speed. On the other, speed has been sacrificed to commerce."

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Norman Garrick: Professor Emeritus of Civil Engineering at the University of Connecticut
  • Jeff Speck: City Planner and Author of Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
Catherine Shen