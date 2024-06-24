The road to deprioritizing drivers, and avoiding 'stroads'

A recent UConn study found that three-quarters of Black households with cars in the U.S. spend over 15% of their monthly income on car-related expenses. For these researchers, transportation shouldn’t have to mean car ownership.

This hour, we spotlight "walkability" and public transportation alternatives. Hear from city planners and civil engineers who are driving the conversation forward to deprioritize drivers and "stroads."

"Our mistake over the years is that we have allowed streets to become half roads and roads to become half streets," writes city planner Jeff Speck. "On one, commerce has been sacrificed to speed. On the other, speed has been sacrificed to commerce."

GUESTS:



Dr. Norman Garrick: Professor Emeritus of Civil Engineering at the University of Connecticut

Professor Emeritus of Civil Engineering at the University of Connecticut Jeff Speck: City Planner and Author of Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time

