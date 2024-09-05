Birthing center closures underscore need for maternal health reforms

Here in Connecticut and across the country, a growing number of obstetric units are closing, creating “maternity care deserts.”

Today on Where We Live, we explore the long-term impact of quality medical care on maternal health.

And later, we hear from local author, Kassondra Mangione, about her new book: Poemspartum.

GUESTS:



Katy Golvala , Health Reporter, Connecticut Mirror

, Health Reporter, Alecia McGregor , Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Politics, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

, Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Politics, Kassondra Mangione , Author of Poemspartum

