Birthing center closures underscore need for maternal health reforms
Here in Connecticut and across the country, a growing number of obstetric units are closing, creating “maternity care deserts.”
Today on Where We Live, we explore the long-term impact of quality medical care on maternal health.
And later, we hear from local author, Kassondra Mangione, about her new book: Poemspartum.
GUESTS:
- Katy Golvala, Health Reporter, Connecticut Mirror
- Alecia McGregor, Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Politics, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
- Kassondra Mangione, Author of Poemspartum
The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.