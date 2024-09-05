© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Birthing center closures underscore need for maternal health reforms

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published September 5, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
Activists stood on the steps of the state Capitol on November 13, 2023 to protest the proposed closure of the labor and delivery unit at Windham Hospital.
SHAHRZAD RASEKH
/
CT MIRROR
Activists stood on the steps of the state Capitol on November 13, 2023 to protest the proposed closure of the labor and delivery unit at Windham Hospital.

Here in Connecticut and across the country, a growing number of obstetric units are closing, creating “maternity care deserts.”

Today on Where We Live, we explore the long-term impact of quality medical care on maternal health.

And later, we hear from local author, Kassondra Mangione, about her new book: Poemspartum.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, <i>Admissible: Shreds of Evidence</i>, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at <i>inewsource</i>, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/><br/><br/>
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
