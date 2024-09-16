© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

How illustrators bring fantastical worlds to life

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published September 16, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT

National Hobbit Day is this week. From the rolling hills of the Shire to the great forests of Mirkwood, J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantastical worlds have inspired generations of illustrators to bring imagined concepts to life through art.

This hour, we sit down with three local fantasy and science-fiction illustrators, including David Wenzel, who created a graphic novel adaptation of The Hobbit.

GUESTS:

  • David Thorn Wenzel, Illustrator and children's book artist best known for his graphic novel adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit
  • Michael Whelan, Fine artist of Imaginative Realism, Illustrator of Science Fiction and Fantasy
  • Tom Kidd, Science fiction and fantasy illustrator

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for <i>The Wheelhouse </i>and<i> Where We Live</i>. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, <i>Admissible: Shreds of Evidence</i>, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at <i>inewsource</i>, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
