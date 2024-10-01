Two Connecticut authors on navigating publishing as Latinas

It’s hard getting your book published. It’s even harder when you’re an author of color. Between 1950 and 2018, 96% of American fiction books published were written by white authors.

Today, hear from two Latina authors in Connecticut about their debut books. They’ll talk about navigating the publishing industry and the importance of centering marginalized voices.

In her novel, The Girls in Queens, Christine Kandic Torres tells the story of two Latinx women coming of age in Queens, New York. In her memoir, A Body Across Two Hemispheres, Victoria Buitron shares how she came of age between Ecuador and the United States.

We'll also hear about their work as editors of the 2024 Connecticut Literary Anthology.

This episode originally aired July 11, 2024.