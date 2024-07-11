© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Two Connecticut authors on navigating publishing as Latinas

By Meg Dalton,
Catherine Shen
Published July 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
Connecticut natives Victoria Buitron (left) author of "A Body Across Two Hemispheres" and Christine Kandic Torres (right) author "The Girls In Queens" join Where We Live to discuss their debut books, the publishing industry, and the importance of centering marginalized voices.
Connecticut natives Victoria Buitron (left) author of "A Body Across Two Hemispheres" and Christine Kandic Torres (right) author "The Girls In Queens" join Where We Live to discuss their debut books, the publishing industry, and the importance of centering marginalized voices.
Victoria Buitron's latest book, A Body Across Two Hemispheres and Christine Kandic Torres latest book, The Girls in Queens.
Victoria Buitron's latest book, A Body Across Two Hemispheres and Christine Kandic Torres latest book, The Girls in Queens.
It’s hard getting your book published. It’s even harder when you’re an author of color. Between 1950 and 2018, 96% of American fiction books published were written by white authors.

Today, hear from two Latina authors in Connecticut about their debut books. They’ll talk about navigating the publishing industry and the importance of centering marginalized voices.

In her novel, The Girls in Queens, Christine Kandic Torres tells the story of two Latinx women coming of age in Queens, New York. In her memoir,A Body Across Two Hemispheres, Victoria Buitron shares how she came of age between Ecuador and the United States.

We'll also hear about their work as editors of the 2024 Connecticut Literary Anthology.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station's talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
