Advocates are prepared for an increase in domestic violence incidents this holiday season

The holiday season can bring financial stress, more time at home, and pressure to spend time with family. According to advocates, these conditions place survivors of domestic violence at high risk.

This hour, we talk to advocates about how they are meeting the growing need for domestic violence services across the state and why the expiration of American Rescue Plan funds could make their work more difficult.

And later, we address questions surrounding reaching out to domestic violence crisis centers if you’re undocumented or not ready to involve law enforcement.

GUESTS:



