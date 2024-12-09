© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Advocates are prepared for an increase in domestic violence incidents this holiday season

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published December 9, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
Photo of a woman sitting on the edge of a bed looking out the window.
Alvaro Medina Jurado
/
Moment RF via Getty Images
For survivors of domestic violence, the holidays can be a difficult time. If you need help or just someone to talk to, visit CTSafeConnect.org or call or text (888) 774-2900. Advocates are available 24/7.

The holiday season can bring financial stress, more time at home, and pressure to spend time with family. According to advocates, these conditions place survivors of domestic violence at high risk.

This hour, we talk to advocates about how they are meeting the growing need for domestic violence services across the state and why the expiration of American Rescue Plan funds could make their work more difficult.

And later, we address questions surrounding reaching out to domestic violence crisis centers if you’re undocumented or not ready to involve law enforcement.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for <i>The Wheelhouse </i>and<i> Where We Live</i>. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, <i>Admissible: Shreds of Evidence</i>, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at <i>inewsource</i>, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen