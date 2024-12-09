Advocates are prepared for an increase in domestic violence incidents this holiday season
The holiday season can bring financial stress, more time at home, and pressure to spend time with family. According to advocates, these conditions place survivors of domestic violence at high risk.
This hour, we talk to advocates about how they are meeting the growing need for domestic violence services across the state and why the expiration of American Rescue Plan funds could make their work more difficult.
And later, we address questions surrounding reaching out to domestic violence crisis centers if you’re undocumented or not ready to involve law enforcement.
GUESTS:
- Meghan Scanlon: President and CEO, Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Danielle DeRosier: Senior Director of Community Programs, Prudence Crandall Center
- Sheila Hayre: Clinical Professor of Law, Quinnipiac University
