What President Trump’s anti-trans executive orders mean for states like Connecticut

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published February 3, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
During his first days in office, President Trump signed multiple executive orders that targeted transgender rights, affecting school policies, military service, and even gender markers on passports.

This hour, we explore the real-world effects of these policies. We also hear how states like Connecticut may move to challenge these orders.

And later, two local community members share how they are working to create safe, transgender-friendly spaces and resources during this time of uncertainty.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
