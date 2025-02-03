What President Trump’s anti-trans executive orders mean for states like Connecticut
During his first days in office, President Trump signed multiple executive orders that targeted transgender rights, affecting school policies, military service, and even gender markers on passports.
This hour, we explore the real-world effects of these policies. We also hear how states like Connecticut may move to challenge these orders.
And later, two local community members share how they are working to create safe, transgender-friendly spaces and resources during this time of uncertainty.
GUESTS:
- Orion Rummler: LGBTQ+ Reporter, The 19th
- Chris Erchull: Senior Staff Attorney, GLAD Law
- Stori Anne Neesingham: Youth Services Librarian, Cheshire Public Library
- Beatrice Hamel: Master's of Social Work candidate, University of Connecticut
The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.