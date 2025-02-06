How stories preserve the Mohegan way of life with Melissa Tantaquidgeon Zobel

The Mohegan Tribe —a sovereign and federally recognized Indian tribe in Southeastern Connecticut—has a longstanding belief in the power of storytelling.

This oral tradition is a form of spoken record-keeping. Stories can often capture a deeper and fuller understanding of culture and beliefs than historical texts.

This hour, we talk to Melissa Tantaquidgeon Zobel, the tribe’s vice chair of the council of elders and tribal historian. Melissa is part of a long line of “culture bearers,” tasked with keeping the traditions of the Mohegan Tribe alive through stories.

GUESTS:



Melissa Tantaquidgeon Zobel , the Mohegan Tribe’s vice chair of the council of elders and tribal historian

