How President Trump’s tariff plans may impact Connecticut’s businesses and consumers

President Trump has implemented tariffs on goods from China, and imports from Mexico and Canada may soon be affected as well.

This hour, we offer “tariffs 101” – a look into what tariffs are, why the Trump administration is advocating for them, and how consumers and businesses in Connecticut may be impacted.

We hear from business leaders across Connecticut on how they are preparing for upcoming changes. And, we explore how tariffs have impacted the U.S. economy in the past.

GUESTS:



Lisa Hagen : Federal Policy Reporter, CT Public and CT Mirror

: Federal Policy Reporter, Dr. Mohammad Elahee : Professor of International Business, Quinnipiac University

: Professor of International Business, Wayne Pesce : President, CT Food Association

: President, Chris Davis: Vice President of Public Policy, CBIA

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.