© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

How President Trump’s tariff plans may impact Connecticut’s businesses and consumers

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published February 10, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
Sacks of Avocados are displayed for wholesale at the avocado market on February 6, 2025 in Tenancingo de Degollado, Mexico. Mexico supplies markets globally as the world's leading avocado producer. According to Mexican government, the country produces over 30% of the global harvest, with Michoacan and Jalisco being the only states allowed to export their product to the US. Estado de Mexico is the third producer and the main provider for the country's internal consumption.
Cristopher Rogel Blanquet
/
Getty Images
Sacks of Avocados are displayed for wholesale at the avocado market on February 6, 2025 in Tenancingo de Degollado, Mexico. Mexico supplies markets globally as the world's leading avocado producer. According to Mexican government, the country produces over 30% of the global harvest, with Michoacan and Jalisco being the only states allowed to export their product to the US. Estado de Mexico is the third producer and the main provider for the country's internal consumption.

President Trump has implemented tariffs on goods from China, and imports from Mexico and Canada may soon be affected as well.

This hour, we offer “tariffs 101” – a look into what tariffs are, why the Trump administration is advocating for them, and how consumers and businesses in Connecticut may be impacted.

We hear from business leaders across Connecticut on how they are preparing for upcoming changes. And, we explore how tariffs have impacted the U.S. economy in the past.

GUESTS:

  • Lisa Hagen: Federal Policy Reporter, CT Public and CT Mirror
  • Dr. Mohammad Elahee: Professor of International Business, Quinnipiac University
  • Wayne Pesce: President, CT Food Association
  • Chris Davis: Vice President of Public Policy, CBIA

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen