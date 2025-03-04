© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Great literature can be found in picture books

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Mac Barnett, the 9th National Ambassador for Young People's Literature, and illustrator Jon Klassen read their book, "Triangle," during Barnett's inauguration ceremony at the Library of Congress, February 6, 2025.
Shawn Miller
/
Library of Congress
Mac Barnett, the 9th National Ambassador for Young People's Literature, and illustrator Jon Klassen read their book, "Triangle," during Barnett's inauguration ceremony at the Library of Congress, February 6, 2025.

Children’s book author Mac Barnett has been named the Library of Congress' newest National Ambassador for Young People's Literature and during this appointment, he will be focusing on some really important literature: picture books.

Picture books can inspire young readers to make reading a habit, but don’t dismiss them as solely books for kids. Mac Barnett believes that picture books are real literature and can be enjoyed at any age.

Today, he joins us to talk about picture books and we also hear from picture book lovers locally. Kym Powe from the Connecticut State Library joins us.

And we want to hear from you: do you have a favorite picture book?

Picture books recommended by our guests:

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen