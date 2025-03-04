Great literature can be found in picture books

Children’s book author Mac Barnett has been named the Library of Congress' newest National Ambassador for Young People's Literature and during this appointment, he will be focusing on some really important literature: picture books.

Picture books can inspire young readers to make reading a habit, but don’t dismiss them as solely books for kids. Mac Barnett believes that picture books are real literature and can be enjoyed at any age.

Today, he joins us to talk about picture books and we also hear from picture book lovers locally. Kym Powe from the Connecticut State Library joins us.

And we want to hear from you: do you have a favorite picture book?

Mac Barnett: U.S. National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature at the Library of Congress, and children's book author

