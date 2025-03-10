Frontline workers remember five years since COVID-19 outbreak

It’s been five years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

What began as a mysterious “flu-like” illness spread rapidly, killing over one million people in the United States and over seven million worldwide. That’s according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data .

And while half a decade has passed, many frontline workers remember the months of fear and uncertainty as though it was yesterday.

This hour, hospital workers and a grocery store worker reflect on how the pandemic forever changed their jobs, what lessons they continue to carry forward today, and how they resist “collective forgetting” when it feels like the world has moved on.

GUESTS:



Sarah Peltier: Grocery at Stop & Shop in Simsbury, CT

Audrey Silver: Senior Clinical Operations Manager at Hartford Healthcare

Chaplain Rolando Hernandez Lizcano: Chaplain, Hartford Hospital