How federal funding cuts for biomedical research impact reproductive health

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published March 17, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: Co-Director of EndoRISE, Elise Courtois, PHD opens a freezer door at the Jackson Laboratory in Farmington, where endometriosis testing equipment is stored. August 8, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Co-Director of EndoRISE, Elise Courtois, PHD opens a freezer door at the Jackson Laboratory in Farmington, where endometriosis testing equipment is stored. August 8, 2024.

Reproductive health is historically understudied and underfunded in the United States. Scientists across Connecticut and beyond have been working to change that.

Scientific initiatives like EndoRISE, a Connecticut-based program focused on advancing endometriosis research, are making strides toward better understanding reproductive health.

This hour, we explore how President Trump’s recent funding cuts could impact their progress.

GUESTS:

  • Michayla Savitt: State Government Reporter, CT Public 
  • Dr. Danielle Luciano: Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and co-director of EndoRISE
  • Dr. Lubna Pal: Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences, Yale School of Medicine
  • Julie Rovner: Chief Washington Correspondent, KFF

Follow Michayla Savitt's reporting for more information on the state's effort to study and understand endometriosis.

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
