How federal funding cuts for biomedical research impact reproductive health

Reproductive health is historically understudied and underfunded in the United States. Scientists across Connecticut and beyond have been working to change that.

Scientific initiatives like EndoRISE, a Connecticut-based program focused on advancing endometriosis research, are making strides toward better understanding reproductive health.

This hour, we explore how President Trump’s recent funding cuts could impact their progress.

GUESTS:



Michayla Savitt : State Government Reporter, CT Public

: State Government Reporter, CT Public Dr. Danielle Luciano: Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and co-director of EndoRISE

Dr. Lubna Pal : Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences, Yale School of Medicine

: Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences, Julie Rovner : Chief Washington Correspondent, KFF

