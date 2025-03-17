How federal funding cuts for biomedical research impact reproductive health
Reproductive health is historically understudied and underfunded in the United States. Scientists across Connecticut and beyond have been working to change that.
Scientific initiatives like EndoRISE, a Connecticut-based program focused on advancing endometriosis research, are making strides toward better understanding reproductive health.
This hour, we explore how President Trump’s recent funding cuts could impact their progress.
GUESTS:
- Michayla Savitt: State Government Reporter, CT Public
- Dr. Danielle Luciano: Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and co-director of EndoRISE
- Dr. Lubna Pal: Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences, Yale School of Medicine
- Julie Rovner: Chief Washington Correspondent, KFF
Follow Michayla Savitt's reporting for more information on the state's effort to study and understand endometriosis.
