More CT student loan borrowers can apply for reimbursement starting Friday

Connecticut’s Student Loan Reimbursement Program reopens to applications on Friday.

The program, administered by the state Office of Higher Education , provides qualified borrowers with up to $20,000 in relief over four years.

“It’s an investment in people who want to stay in Connecticut, who go to college here, who attend school here and who stay here and work here,” said Noele Kidney, director of communications at the Office of Higher Education.

Kidney said after its initial application period in January, the program approved submissions from more than 500 borrowers, totaling roughly $1.5 million in payments.

To qualify, borrowers must have attended a Connecticut college or university or earned a professional or occupational license from an accredited program; have resided in Connecticut for five consecutive years; have completed at least 50 volunteer hours; among other criteria .

Kidney says the state knows some borrowers are struggling with their student loan debt.

“The state government is trying to help them,” she said. “We recognize that student debt is an issue a lot of people are dealing with, and, you know what, if you invest in your community with volunteer service, this is a reward for getting involved in your community and for staying in Connecticut.”

The reopening comes after the Connecticut General Assembly expanded eligibility to more borrowers this last legislative session.

“We’re proud to reopen the doors to this impactful program,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “This is not just a reimbursement plan—it’s a strategic investment in our workforce, in our communities, and in the future of Connecticut. The adjustments made this year reflect our ongoing commitment to supporting those who choose to build their lives and careers right here in our state.”

“This expansion ensures that we are reaching more of the hardworking Connecticut residents who need relief,” Office of Higher Education Commissioner Timothy Larson said in a statement. “The enhancements, combined with a streamlined application process, reflect our commitment to making education more affordable and accessible.”

The program will review applications on a first-come first-served basis through December, “ until funds are exhausted .”

Kidney said the program had been appropriated roughly $8 million.