© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NOAA announces planned rollback of North Atlantic right whale protections

Maine Public | By Molly Enking
Published March 3, 2026 at 5:59 PM EST
The New England Aquarium aerial team spotted a right whale named Butterfly and her
Courtesy of the New England Aquarium, taken under National Marine Fisheries Service permit #25739
The New England Aquarium aerial team spotted a right whale named Butterfly and her calf swimming about 15 miles southeast of Jonesport during a flight on July 1, 2024.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration has announced plans to roll back protections for North Atlantic right whales as part of the Trump Administration's ongoing efforts to deregulate across multiple government sectors.

There are fewer than 380 right whales left in the world, with roughly 70 females capable of bearing young. North Atlantic Right Whales, one of the most endangered species in the world, are frequently spotted by the dozens in the Gulf of Maine.

Vessel strikes and equipment entanglement are the leading causes of death, Rachel Rilee of the Center for Biological Diversity told Maine Public.

"NOAA Fisheries has determined that one death a year is too much for this species to be able to recover," she said. "So they really are in dire straits."

Rilee said reducing vessel speeds in endangered whale habitat has been proven to work. The speed limits have been in place since 2008.

"It has impacted mainly shipping companies, but those shipping companies have been in compliance for almost two decades now, she said. "It's built into their timelines, and they don't have an issue with compliance."

NOAA said it will explore new alternative tracking technology to protect the endangered species.

But Rilee said the nascent technologies aren't proven and that reducing vessel speed in mapped areas is one of the only proven ways to reduce deaths.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Molly Enking
Molly got her start in journalism covering national news at PBS NewsHour Weekend, and climate and environmental news at Grist. She received her MA from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism with a concentration in science reporting.
See stories by Molly Enking

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content