In Weare, a woman who fired gun at Black man faces Civil Rights charges

A Weare woman who allegedly fired a gun at a man who mistakenly entered her property told authorities she was concerned about her safety because he is Black.

Diane Durgin, who is 67, is facing allegations she violated New Hampshire’s Civil Rights Act during the Oct. 2024 shooting.

According to court records, the victim, whose name has not been released, drove onto Durgin’s property around 6 a.m., after mistaking the home for a different address where he had arranged the purchase of a car part. Durgin allegedly pointed a handgun at the man, called him a “Black motherf****r,” told him not to move, and said she would kill him, prosecutors allege.

The man attempted to explain he was at the wrong house, and then tried to drive off. Durgin’s husband Michael then exited the home and fired a shotgun at the moving car, striking a window and causing the man to crash into a ditch.

During a 911 call, Diane Durgin told a dispatcher that the man was “lurking around” her yard, and that he was Black. The man never exited the vehicle, according to authorities.

Both Michael and Diane Durgin are also facing criminal charges, including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and first degree assault. Their lawyers declined to comment.

While their pending criminal cases carry potential prison sentences, violations of the state’s Civil Rights Act carry financial penalties of up to $5,000 per violation.

