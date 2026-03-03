CT may change how schools conduct 'crisis drills' meant to simulate shootings

Connecticut is on the verge of changing how schools handle lockdown drills, especially those meant to simulate mass shootings.

Earl Bloodworth is the director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence. He said that right now, there’s no statewide policy on how to handle a lockdown drill, leaving some students vulnerable to a traumatic experience.

“I've talked to parents who should come home crying or don't want to go to school the next day after a drill has been done, because they're terrified," Bloodworth said. "And I think this process will, with the standardization, help in alleviating some of that, and have the ability to have access to mental health care and social work, social workers as well.”

The bill would ban active shooter simulations with what it calls “highly sensorial elements” — like the sound of gunfire or fake blood. It would also set up a standardized statewide process for the drills. It’s currently on Governor Ned Lamont’s desk for signing.