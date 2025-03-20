© 2025 Connecticut Public

Daylight Saving Time: Who needs it?

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Daylight Saving Time: it’s just losing one hour of sleep right? How bad can that be?

But experts say, it goes beyond losing one hour of sleep. The practice of advancing clocks to make better use of daylight, can have long term disruptions to our circadian rhythm. That’s according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Today, we explore just how disruptive Daylight Saving Time can be to our sleep, our health and our behavior, and hear about some efforts to change it.

Would you like to see Daylight Saving Time abolished?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live.
