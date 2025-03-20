Daylight Saving Time: Who needs it?

Daylight Saving Time: it’s just losing one hour of sleep right? How bad can that be?

But experts say, it goes beyond losing one hour of sleep. The practice of advancing clocks to make better use of daylight, can have long term disruptions to our circadian rhythm. That’s according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Today, we explore just how disruptive Daylight Saving Time can be to our sleep, our health and our behavior, and hear about some efforts to change it.

Would you like to see Daylight Saving Time abolished?

GUESTS:



Brianna Garrison: Assistant Professor at the Department of Social Work with the Southern Connecticut State University

Carol Connare: Editor of the Old Farmer's Almanac

Editor of the Old Farmer's Almanac Matthew Kotchen: Professor of Economics at Yale, at the Yale School of the Environment