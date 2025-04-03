© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

An uncertain future for international students

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Tess TerribleCatherine ShenMeg Dalton
Published April 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
FILE: Protestors at the University of Connecticut link arms in a circle during a rally on campus calling for the university to divest from companies they say are playing a role in the Israel-Hamas war. One person was arrested as more than 150 people attended the event April 25, 2024.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
In recent weeks, the Trump administration has been targeting international students for their participation in pro-Palestinian protests or speech.

In early March, Columbia University student and Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil was arrested and detained. Khalil played a prominent role in the pro-Palestinian protests on the Columbia campus. President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social that Khalil’s arrest was quote “the first arrest of many to come.

In late March, Fulbright scholar and Tufts University grad student Rumeysa Ozrurk was taken into custody by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents in plain clothes and wearing masks.

This hour, we’ll hear about the experiences of international students amid the Trump administration’s crackdown — from their legal rights to the fear and uncertainty they’re feeling.

GUESTS:

Kathy Wang and Angelica Gajewski helped produce this episode.

