An uncertain future for international students

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has been targeting international students for their participation in pro-Palestinian protests or speech.

In early March, Columbia University student and Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil was arrested and detained. Khalil played a prominent role in the pro-Palestinian protests on the Columbia campus. President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social that Khalil’s arrest was quote “ the first arrest of many to come. ”

In late March, Fulbright scholar and Tufts University grad student Rumeysa Ozrurk was taken into custody by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents in plain clothes and wearing masks.

This hour, we’ll hear about the experiences of international students amid the Trump administration’s crackdown — from their legal rights to the fear and uncertainty they’re feeling.

Kirk Carapezza: Managing Editor and Correspondent for higher education at GBH News

Liam Knox : Admissions and Enrollment Reporter, Inside Higher Ed

: Admissions and Enrollment Reporter, Clay Harmon: Executive director of AIRC, Association of International Enrollment Management, a membership organization focused on recruiting and enrolling international students.

Kathy Wang and Angelica Gajewski helped produce this episode.