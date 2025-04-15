Finding financial empowerment during turbulent times

Today is Tax Day, and we’re talking about managing your budget in a year of constantly changing tariffs and an unpredictable marketplace.

There’s a lot of questions about what to do with your money, in a time of so much financial uncertainty. But having greater financial literacy and understanding on how the economy works, could give you a little bit more ease.

Later, we hear how greater financial literacy can help the next generation have greater control over their financial future.

GUESTS:



Michelle Singletary: Personal Finance Columnist for the Washington Post

Christian Sherrill: Director of Growth and Advocacy with Next Gen Personal Finance

Director of Growth and Advocacy with Next Gen Personal Finance Marian Andoh Clarke: Director of Small Business Development at the Hartford Chamber of Commerce