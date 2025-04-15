© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Finding financial empowerment during turbulent times

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 15, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Today is Tax Day, and we’re talking about managing your budget in a year of constantly changing tariffs and an unpredictable marketplace.

There’s a lot of questions about what to do with your money, in a time of so much financial uncertainty. But having greater financial literacy and understanding on how the economy works, could give you a little bit more ease.

Later, we hear how greater financial literacy can help the next generation have greater control over their financial future.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
Catherine Shen