Finding financial empowerment during turbulent times
Today is Tax Day, and we’re talking about managing your budget in a year of constantly changing tariffs and an unpredictable marketplace.
There’s a lot of questions about what to do with your money, in a time of so much financial uncertainty. But having greater financial literacy and understanding on how the economy works, could give you a little bit more ease.
Later, we hear how greater financial literacy can help the next generation have greater control over their financial future.
GUESTS:
- Michelle Singletary: Personal Finance Columnist for the Washington Post
- Christian Sherrill: Director of Growth and Advocacy with Next Gen Personal Finance
- Marian Andoh Clarke: Director of Small Business Development at the Hartford Chamber of Commerce
