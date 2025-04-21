© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

The state of shellfish: climate impacts on New England’s coast

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published April 21, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Oyster farmer Gretchen Granbery counts and sorts oysters pulled from their beds off Connecticut’s Thimble Islands. Gretchen and her husband Kim raise the oysters from wild seeds in estuaries before bringing them out to salt water beds where the oysters mature and are eventually harvested. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Oyster farmer Gretchen Granbery counts and sorts oysters pulled from their beds off Connecticut’s Thimble Islands. Gretchen and her husband Kim raise the oysters from wild seeds in estuaries before bringing them out to salt water beds where the oysters mature and are eventually harvested. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)

Shellfishing is an important part of the economy in Connecticut and New England.

More than 61,000 acres of shellfish farms are being cultivated off of Connecticut’s coast, according to Connecticut’s Department of Agriculture.

But in recent years, some parts of the shellfish industry have faced rocky waters.

Climate change has warmed the ocean, brought in new sea predators, and prompted regulations that make things difficult for fishers.

This hour, we explore how lobstermen, scientists and regulators are responding to these challenges.

GUESTS:

EarthweekNew England News Collaborative
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
