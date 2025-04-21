The state of shellfish: climate impacts on New England’s coast

Shellfishing is an important part of the economy in Connecticut and New England.

More than 61,000 acres of shellfish farms are being cultivated off of Connecticut’s coast, according to Connecticut’s Department of Agriculture.

But in recent years, some parts of the shellfish industry have faced rocky waters.

Climate change has warmed the ocean, brought in new sea predators, and prompted regulations that make things difficult for fishers.

This hour, we explore how lobstermen, scientists and regulators are responding to these challenges.

