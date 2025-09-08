The lasting impact of grandparents, in all forms
Sunday marked National Grandparents Day, which is a reminder of how deeply grandparents shape our lives.
But not every grandparent fits the traditional mold.
This hour, we explore unconventional grandparenting in our region, from neighborhoods built on intergenerational living to programs connecting older adults with children in need of guidance.
GUESTS:
- Erika Keuster: CEO of Treehouse Foundation
- Holly Handfield: honorary grandparent, Treehouse Easthampton
- Margarita Laboy: Foster Grandparent Lead Program Specialist, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut
- Classie Sanders: Grandparent volunteer, Foster Grandparent Program
Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.