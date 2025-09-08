© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

The lasting impact of grandparents, in all forms

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published September 8, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Portrait of a grandfather and preschool granddaughter sitting on patio and smiling at each other
A portrait of a grandfather and preschool granddaughter sitting on patio and smiling at each other

Sunday marked National Grandparents Day, which is a reminder of how deeply grandparents shape our lives.

But not every grandparent fits the traditional mold.

This hour, we explore unconventional grandparenting in our region, from neighborhoods built on intergenerational living to programs connecting older adults with children in need of guidance.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen