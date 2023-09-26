A Song for Cesar

Extras
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
A mother gorilla feeds her infant within the gaze of the outsiders.
Conservationists put themselves at risk to habituate a notoriously protective 500-pound silverback.
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. Will Susan solve Cecily's mysterious disappearance?
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Explore the story of filmmaker Blake Edwards, known for his comedies like the "Pink Panther" series.
Discover the intellectual evolution and political legacy of William F. Buckley, Jr.
Discover the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator and diplomat Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
Discover the secrets behind Edward Hopper’s most iconic and enigmatic works.
Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco led a life filled with drama, adversity & triumph.
El artista José Clemente Orozco (1883-1945) encabezó el movimiento muralista en México.
Experience the groundbreaking sounds of bebop pioneer and virtuoso composer Max Roach.
Follow the 50-year career of First Amendment lawyer and legal expert Floyd Abrams.
Experience the political and personal journey of California governor Jerry Brown.