© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
American Masters

Brenda Lee: Rockin' Around

Season 38 Episode 6

Discover the story behind singer Brenda Lee’s iconic songs and explore how her early fame and life of poverty shaped her artistry across pop, rock ‘n’ roll and country. Known for her Christmas classic and Billboard hit “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” she is still a force in music today. The film features interviews with Keith Urban, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and many others.

Aired: 12/15/24
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 2:56
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Preview: S38 E6 | 2:56
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Preview: S2024 E15 | 0:31
Watch 2:07
POV
Trailer | The Body Politic
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Preview: S37 E11 | 2:07
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building Stuff: Reach It! Preview
Humans are born to roam. See how engineers are inventing new ways to explore and extend our range.
Preview: S51 E16 | 0:30
Watch 2:51
Nature
How Sir David Attenborough Got His Start
Witness Sir David’s love of fossils as a young boy transform into a passion for the natural world.
Clip: S43 E5 | 2:51
Watch 9:53
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s Scientific Experiments
Leonardo da Vinci becomes more of a scientist with age and performs experiments to test theories.
Clip: S1 E2 | 9:53
Watch 10:09
Leonardo da Vinci
Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci and The Battle of Anghiari
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Battle of Anghiari commission pits him against his rival, Michelangelo.
Clip: S1 E2 | 10:09
Watch 7:45
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci's The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne
Da Vinci’s The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne showcases his scientific and artistic knowledge.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:45
Watch 8:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci and the Mona Lisa
Leonardo da Vinci spends 14 years working on the Mona Lisa, the culmination of all his knowledge.
Clip: S1 E2 | 8:20
Watch 7:22
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci Investigates the Human Body
Leonardo da Vinci’s study of human anatomy combine scientific exploration with expert artistry.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:22
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • American Masters Season 38
  • American Masters Season 37
  • American Masters Season 36
  • American Masters Season 35
  • Season 34
  • Season 33
  • American Masters Season 32
  • American Masters Season 31
  • American Masters Season 30
  • American Masters Season 29
  • American Masters Season 28
  • American Masters Season 27
  • American Masters Season 26
  • American Masters Season 25
  • American Masters Season 24
  • American Masters Season 23
  • American Masters Season 22
  • American Masters Season 21
  • American Masters Season 20
  • American Masters Season 19
  • American Masters Season 18
  • American Masters Season 17
  • American Masters Season 16
  • American Masters Season 14
  • American Masters Season 12
  • American Masters Season 4
  • American Masters Season 3
Watch 1:23:57
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Episode: S38 E5 | 1:23:57
Watch 1:23:35
American Masters
Blake Edwards: A Love Story in 24 Frames
Explore the story of filmmaker Blake Edwards, known for his comedies like the "Pink Panther" series.
Episode: S38 E4 | 1:23:35
Watch 1:40:39
American Masters
The Incomparable Mr. Buckley
Discover the intellectual evolution and political legacy of William F. Buckley, Jr.
Episode: S38 E3 | 1:40:39
Watch 1:43:31
American Masters
Moynihan
Discover the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator and diplomat Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
Episode: S38 E2 | 1:43:31
Watch 53:03
American Masters
HOPPER: An American love story
Discover the secrets behind Edward Hopper’s most iconic and enigmatic works.
Episode: S38 E1 | 53:03
Watch 54:31
American Masters
José Clemente Orozco: Hombre de Fuego (En Español)
El artista José Clemente Orozco (1883-1945) encabezó el movimiento muralista en México.
Episode: S37 E10 | 54:31
Watch 55:23
American Masters
José Clemente Orozco: Man of Fire
Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco led a life filled with drama, adversity & triumph.
Episode: S21 E7 | 55:23
Watch 1:22:29
American Masters
Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes
Experience the groundbreaking sounds of bebop pioneer and virtuoso composer Max Roach.
Episode: S37 E9 | 1:22:29
Watch 1:22:12
American Masters
A Song for Cesar
Trace the life and legacy of labor activist Cesar Chavez through music and the arts.
Episode: S37 E8 | 1:22:12
Watch 1:22:45
American Masters
Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely
Follow the 50-year career of First Amendment lawyer and legal expert Floyd Abrams.
Episode: S37 E7 | 1:22:45