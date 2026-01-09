Sun Ra: Do The Impossible

Extras
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times.
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus.
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.